Tensions Escalate After Pahalgam Attack: Diplomatic Strains Between India and Pakistan

Tensions rose sharply between India and Pakistan after the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah criticized Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's comments, highlighting Pakistan's inconsistent narrative about the attack.

Pakistan initially denied the incident, later suggesting India's involvement, a stance Abdullah labeled as 'unfortunate.' Meanwhile, Pakistan expressed readiness to join a 'neutral, transparent, and credible' investigation, as reported by Dawn.

Pakistan's Defense Minister's admission of past terrorist support further complicates matters. In response, India has taken significant diplomatic measures, including visa suspensions, diplomatic staff reductions, and halting the Indus Waters Treaty, emphasizing the need for stringent actions against terrorism. Prime Minister Modi assured severe repercussions for those responsible for the attack.

