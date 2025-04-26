Left Menu

Tensions Escalate After Pahalgam Attack: Diplomatic Strains Between India and Pakistan

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalate following the Pahalgam terror attack. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah criticizes Pakistan's shift in narrative. The post-attack scenario sees Pakistan willing to participate in a neutral probe, as diplomatic ties strain with India's stern responses and cross-border policy adjustments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 14:45 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Tensions rose sharply between India and Pakistan after the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah criticized Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's comments, highlighting Pakistan's inconsistent narrative about the attack.

Pakistan initially denied the incident, later suggesting India's involvement, a stance Abdullah labeled as 'unfortunate.' Meanwhile, Pakistan expressed readiness to join a 'neutral, transparent, and credible' investigation, as reported by Dawn.

Pakistan's Defense Minister's admission of past terrorist support further complicates matters. In response, India has taken significant diplomatic measures, including visa suspensions, diplomatic staff reductions, and halting the Indus Waters Treaty, emphasizing the need for stringent actions against terrorism. Prime Minister Modi assured severe repercussions for those responsible for the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

