Amritsar Traders Protest with Citywide Bandh Against Pahalgam Attack
Amritsar traders enforced a citywide bandh in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which resulted in the closure of shops and schools. Exemptions included fuel stations and emergency services. Although transportation functioned mostly as usual, many roads appeared deserted due to limited local transport movement.
On Saturday, traders in Punjab's Amritsar organized a citywide bandh to protest against a recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, prompting the closure of shops and schools. Residents marched through key market areas, including the historic walled city.
The bandh was spearheaded by the Amritsar traders association along with other local groups. Despite the widespread closures, essential services like fuel stations and medical facilities remained operational.
While transport services, such as trains and state-run Punjab Roadways buses, continued on schedule, city streets saw reduced traffic as many local roads were notably sparsely traveled.
