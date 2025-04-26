Amritsar Traders Protest with Citywide Bandh Against Pahalgam Attack

On Saturday, traders in Punjab's Amritsar organized a citywide bandh to protest against a recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, prompting the closure of shops and schools. Residents marched through key market areas, including the historic walled city.

The bandh was spearheaded by the Amritsar traders association along with other local groups. Despite the widespread closures, essential services like fuel stations and medical facilities remained operational.

While transport services, such as trains and state-run Punjab Roadways buses, continued on schedule, city streets saw reduced traffic as many local roads were notably sparsely traveled.

(With inputs from agencies.)