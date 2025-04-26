Left Menu

Amritsar Traders Protest with Citywide Bandh Against Pahalgam Attack

Amritsar traders enforced a citywide bandh in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which resulted in the closure of shops and schools. Exemptions included fuel stations and emergency services. Although transportation functioned mostly as usual, many roads appeared deserted due to limited local transport movement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 26-04-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 15:15 IST
Amritsar Traders Protest with Citywide Bandh Against Pahalgam Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, traders in Punjab's Amritsar organized a citywide bandh to protest against a recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, prompting the closure of shops and schools. Residents marched through key market areas, including the historic walled city.

The bandh was spearheaded by the Amritsar traders association along with other local groups. Despite the widespread closures, essential services like fuel stations and medical facilities remained operational.

While transport services, such as trains and state-run Punjab Roadways buses, continued on schedule, city streets saw reduced traffic as many local roads were notably sparsely traveled.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025