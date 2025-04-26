World Leaders Unite at Pope's Funeral

During a significant gathering at Pope Francis' funeral in Rome, world leaders from the United States, Ukraine, France, and Britain came together for a positive meeting. The attendees included U.S. President Donald Trump, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The French presidency confirmed the meeting after a photograph of the four leaders, shared by the Ukrainian presidential press office, sparked interest. The image depicted the leaders standing together, signifying a moment of diplomatic unity amid international mourning.

This convergence of influential figures highlighted the global importance of the event and underscored the potential for diplomatic discussions amidst somber occasions.

