Youth Urged to Build a Strong and Proud India

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal encouraged youth to help build a stronger India at a Rozgar Mela. Addressing newly appointed employees, he emphasized the country's potential under PM Modi's leadership, calling on them to work with dedication and pride for national development and global recognition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 26-04-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 18:47 IST
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal called on the youth to contribute to building a robust India at a Rozgar Mela event. He congratulated the newly appointed employees, praising their merit and hard work.

Sonowal highlighted India's rapid development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance, urging commitment to cultural preservation, national dignity, and facing global challenges.

He emphasized the crucial role of youth in transforming India, urging them to work with discipline and service to fortify the nation's global position. Sonowal distributed appointment letters to 207 successful candidates from various central government organizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

