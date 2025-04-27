India's Stern Response to Pahalgam Terror Attack: Diplomatic Tensions Escalate

India has issued a robust response following the Pahalgam terror attack, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people, primarily tourists. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri condemned Pakistan, accusing it of being a nation in 'terminal decline' that employs terrorism as a tool of statecraft.

In reaction, the Indian government launched a series of diplomatic maneuvers, including the expulsion of Pakistani military attaches and the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty. These steps mark a significant escalation in bilateral tensions, as India alleges cross-border involvement in the attack.

Puri emphasized that the leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to ensure that Pakistan 'faces the consequences' for its actions, calling for the country to be 'brought to its knees' to deter future incidents.

