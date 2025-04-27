Left Menu

India's Stern Response to Pahalgam Terror Attack: Diplomatic Tensions Escalate

After the Pahalgam terror attack, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri criticized Pakistan, describing it as a country in decline using terrorism as state policy. India responded with diplomatic measures including the expulsion of military attaches and suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, indicating a significant escalation in tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-04-2025 10:04 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 09:47 IST
India's Stern Response to Pahalgam Terror Attack: Diplomatic Tensions Escalate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has issued a robust response following the Pahalgam terror attack, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people, primarily tourists. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri condemned Pakistan, accusing it of being a nation in 'terminal decline' that employs terrorism as a tool of statecraft.

In reaction, the Indian government launched a series of diplomatic maneuvers, including the expulsion of Pakistani military attaches and the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty. These steps mark a significant escalation in bilateral tensions, as India alleges cross-border involvement in the attack.

Puri emphasized that the leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to ensure that Pakistan 'faces the consequences' for its actions, calling for the country to be 'brought to its knees' to deter future incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025