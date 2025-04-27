India's Stern Response to Pahalgam Terror Attack: Diplomatic Tensions Escalate
After the Pahalgam terror attack, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri criticized Pakistan, describing it as a country in decline using terrorism as state policy. India responded with diplomatic measures including the expulsion of military attaches and suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, indicating a significant escalation in tensions.
- Country:
- India
India has issued a robust response following the Pahalgam terror attack, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people, primarily tourists. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri condemned Pakistan, accusing it of being a nation in 'terminal decline' that employs terrorism as a tool of statecraft.
In reaction, the Indian government launched a series of diplomatic maneuvers, including the expulsion of Pakistani military attaches and the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty. These steps mark a significant escalation in bilateral tensions, as India alleges cross-border involvement in the attack.
Puri emphasized that the leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to ensure that Pakistan 'faces the consequences' for its actions, calling for the country to be 'brought to its knees' to deter future incidents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Building Bridges: US and Pakistan Forge Stronger Ties Amid Terrorism Challenges
Pakistan's Army Chief Pledges Unyielding Fight Against Balochistan Terrorism
Pakistan played double game in Afghanistan; terrorism industry promoted by Pak came back to bite it: EAM Jaishankar in Gujarat.
Army Chief's Bold Stand: A Unified Pakistan Against Terrorism
US-India Anti-Terrorism Efforts Highlighted in Rana's Extradition