Kapil Sibal Calls for Unity: Special Parliament Session Urged After Pahalgam Attack
Kapil Sibal, an Independent Rajya Sabha MP, urged a special parliamentary session following the Pahalgam terror attack. He called for political unity and suggested imposing diplomatic pressure on Pakistan. Sibal also recommended India limit trade with nations maintaining ties with Pakistan, mirroring U.S. sanctions strategy.
Independent Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal has called on political parties to press the government for a special Parliament session in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack. He made the suggestion on April 25, aiming to showcase the nation's unity during this challenging time.
Sibal also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lead a special session, allowing Parliament to pass a resolution condemning the Pahalgam attack and solidifying the country's stance against terrorism. Furthermore, he proposed sending parliamentary delegations abroad to apply diplomatic pressure on Pakistan.
The former Union minister has suggested that India adopt a trade stance similar to U.S. sanctions, warning nations with economic ties to Pakistan that they will face restrictions in the Indian market. This move comes amid calls from leaders across parties for decisive action against terrorism.
