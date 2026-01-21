Governor-Government Showdown in Karnataka: A Battle Over Speech Content

Tensions escalate in Karnataka as Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot remains firm in his refusal to deliver the Governor's address to the state legislature, scheduled for Thursday. The bone of contention lies in 11 paragraphs of the speech that criticize the Centre's policies, particularly the repeal of MGNREGA.

State Minister H K Patil and other officials met with Gehlot on Wednesday, attempting to resolve the stalemate. However, no progress was made as the Governor insists on excising sections of the address he finds contentious, a move the state government resists.

This marks the third recent instance of Governor-government discord across states, each involving disputes over the content of official speeches. With legal advisors reportedly heading to New Delhi, the possibility of a legal battle looms if the issue remains unresolved.

(With inputs from agencies.)