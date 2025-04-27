Unity Against Terrorism: PM Modi's Message

In a powerful statement during his Mann Ki Baat address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised strict action against those responsible for the Pahalgam terror attack. He assured the nation that justice would be served to the victims' families.

Modi highlighted the unity of 140 crore Indians as the nation's strongest asset in the fight against terrorism. Stating solidarity as a decisive factor, he pointed out the desperation behind such terror acts during a period of peace and growth in Kashmir.

Further, he mourned the loss of esteemed scientist K Kasturirangan. Modi honored his dedication to nation-building, reaffirming his contributions will not be forgotten.

(With inputs from agencies.)