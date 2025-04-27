Tragedy Strikes Vancouver's Lapu Lapu Festival
A driver plowed into a crowd at the Lapu Lapu Day Block Party in Vancouver, causing multiple fatalities and injuries. The driver was apprehended, and local leaders expressed their shock on social media. Witnesses described the chaotic scene, with the vehicle driving erratically through the festival area.
In a tragic turn of events at Vancouver's Lapu Lapu Day Block Party, a driver rammed into a crowd, resulting in multiple fatalities and numerous injuries. The incident quickly sent shockwaves through the community, prompting swift responses from local leaders and officials.
The driver was promptly taken into custody following the incident on East 41st Avenue and Fraser Street, where celebrations had been in full swing. Prime Minister Mark Carney and other prominent figures expressed their grief and concern on social media platform X.
Witness accounts detailed a chaotic scene, with a black vehicle reportedly driving erratically. Yoseb Vardeh, a food truck co-owner, emotionally recounted seeing the aftermath, describing the scene as bodies strewn across the street.
(With inputs from agencies.)
