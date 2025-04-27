Lee Jae-myung Emerges as Presidential Frontrunner in South Korea's Snap Elections

The liberal opposition in South Korea, represented by the Democratic Party, has named Lee Jae-myung as its candidate for the forthcoming presidential election on June 3. Lee secured a landslide victory in the party's primary, garnering around 90% of the vote.

As a candidate, Lee aims to promote economic equality and improve relations with North Korea, positioning him as the leading contender to replace the recently ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol. The election comes in the wake of Yoon's impeachment and dismissal over martial law declarations, triggering a sudden presidential race.

Despite losing the previous election to Yoon by a slim margin, Lee leads current polls significantly. However, critics highlight his populist approach and fear it might exacerbate existing domestic tensions, suggesting his leadership could deepen divisions within the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)