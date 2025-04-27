Left Menu

Lee Jae-myung: A Journey from Opposition Leader to Presidential Hopeful

Lee Jae-myung became the main opposition party's presidential candidate in South Korea. Known for his anti-establishment stance, Lee aims to address economic disparity and improve ties with North Korea. Facing corruption trials, his candidacy comes amid criticism of former President Yoon's martial law decree.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 27-04-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 16:27 IST
Lee Jae-myung: A Journey from Opposition Leader to Presidential Hopeful
Lee Jae-myung
  • Country:
  • South Korea

On Sunday, Lee Jae-myung emerged as the presidential candidate for South Korea's main opposition Democratic Party. Lee, a liberal known for advocating economic parity and warmer relations with North Korea, stands as the front-runner to replace ousted conservative President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Having led the impeachment efforts against Yoon following a controversial martial law decree, Lee solidified his position with a decisive primary win. Garnering nearly 90% of the votes, he prevailed over two competitors, signaling strong support for his vision of a 'real Republic of Korea.' This election represents Lee's third attempt at the presidency, having lost narrowly to Yoon in 2022.

Facing five trials for corruption, Lee's critics label him a populist, yet his campaign remains focused on economic growth and reducing societal disparities. As conservative opposition struggles with internal divisions post-Yoon's impeachment, Lee's leadership could shape South Korea's future political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025