Lee Jae-myung: A Journey from Opposition Leader to Presidential Hopeful

On Sunday, Lee Jae-myung emerged as the presidential candidate for South Korea's main opposition Democratic Party. Lee, a liberal known for advocating economic parity and warmer relations with North Korea, stands as the front-runner to replace ousted conservative President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Having led the impeachment efforts against Yoon following a controversial martial law decree, Lee solidified his position with a decisive primary win. Garnering nearly 90% of the votes, he prevailed over two competitors, signaling strong support for his vision of a 'real Republic of Korea.' This election represents Lee's third attempt at the presidency, having lost narrowly to Yoon in 2022.

Facing five trials for corruption, Lee's critics label him a populist, yet his campaign remains focused on economic growth and reducing societal disparities. As conservative opposition struggles with internal divisions post-Yoon's impeachment, Lee's leadership could shape South Korea's future political landscape.

