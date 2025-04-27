Shiv Sena MLA's Remarks Spark Political Stir

Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad apologized for his recent comments about the police, after being reprimanded by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Gaikwad clarified that the remarks were not intended to insult law enforcement but stemmed from personal experiences.

Fadnavis, who leads the Home Department, expressed significant dissatisfaction with Gaikwad's words and warned of possible action if such language continues. The situation prompted a call from Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who also encouraged Gaikwad to be more considerate.

Known for his contentious statements, Gaikwad has previously stirred controversy, such as his claims related to a tiger hunt in 1987. The current incident reflects ongoing political volatility and the imperative of maintaining respect for the police's critical role in public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)