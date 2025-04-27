Left Menu

Shiv Sena MLA's Remarks Spark Political Stir

Sanjay Gaikwad, a Shiv Sena MLA, expressed regret over his remarks about the police, following criticism from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Gaikwad clarified that his comments stemmed from personal experiences, not meant as an insult. Fadnavis emphasized the importance of respecting the police force, and political tensions continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-04-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 17:43 IST
Shiv Sena MLA's Remarks Spark Political Stir
Sanjay Gaikwad
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad apologized for his recent comments about the police, after being reprimanded by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Gaikwad clarified that the remarks were not intended to insult law enforcement but stemmed from personal experiences.

Fadnavis, who leads the Home Department, expressed significant dissatisfaction with Gaikwad's words and warned of possible action if such language continues. The situation prompted a call from Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who also encouraged Gaikwad to be more considerate.

Known for his contentious statements, Gaikwad has previously stirred controversy, such as his claims related to a tiger hunt in 1987. The current incident reflects ongoing political volatility and the imperative of maintaining respect for the police's critical role in public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025