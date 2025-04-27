Left Menu

Escalation in Ukraine: A Weekend of Violence and Diplomacy

Russia launched drone assaults and airstrikes across Ukraine, killing at least four people. This follows skepticism from former President Trump regarding Putin's intent on ending the war. The attacks coincide with a critical conversation between Trump and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy at the Vatican.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 27-04-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 18:06 IST
  • Ukraine

Russia conducted an extensive drone and airstrike campaign across Ukraine, claiming the lives of at least four individuals, following former US President Donald Trump's doubt about Russian President Vladimir Putin's desire to conclude the ongoing conflict.

Three fatalities occurred in Kostyantynivka, with another civilian death in Pavlohrad, according to regional sources. Trump's skepticism emerged shortly after affirming that Ukraine and Russia were nearing a peace agreement.

The airstrikes and drone attacks marked a period of intensified hostilities as tensions simmer, despite Trump's interaction with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy at the Vatican, hinting at stalled diplomatic progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

