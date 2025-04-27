BJP Asserts Unity Against Terrorism in Eloquent Assembly Session

BJP legislators convened a meeting on the eve of a special legislative assembly session in response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, a party spokesperson confirmed.

The gathering, led by J-K BJP president Sat Sharma, took place at the party headquarters to discuss the prevailing socio-political and security scenario.

Party members paid tribute to the victims and pledged unwavering efforts to maintain regional stability, emphasizing collaboration with security agencies to prevent future incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)