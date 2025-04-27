Left Menu

BJP Asserts Unity Against Terrorism in Eloquent Assembly Session

BJP legislators met before a special assembly session to discuss the recent Pahalgam terror attack. They honored victims, advocated for strengthened security, and urged unity among political factions. Emphasizing support for peace, they pledged ongoing efforts against terrorism to ensure regional stability and development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 27-04-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 22:02 IST
BJP Asserts Unity Against Terrorism in Eloquent Assembly Session
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BJP legislators convened a meeting on the eve of a special legislative assembly session in response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, a party spokesperson confirmed.

The gathering, led by J-K BJP president Sat Sharma, took place at the party headquarters to discuss the prevailing socio-political and security scenario.

Party members paid tribute to the victims and pledged unwavering efforts to maintain regional stability, emphasizing collaboration with security agencies to prevent future incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025