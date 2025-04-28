Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Unprovoked Firing Fuels India-Pakistan Conflict

Pakistani troops engaged in unprovoked firing in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Kupwara, continuing ceasefire violations. India retaliated as tensions soar post-Pahalgam attack. India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty and imposed travel bans, while Pakistan closed its airspace to Indian airlines, escalating the diplomatic standoff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 28-04-2025 10:32 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 10:32 IST
Escalating Tensions: Unprovoked Firing Fuels India-Pakistan Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The conflict between India and Pakistan has intensified as Pakistani troops fired unprovoked in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Kupwara districts, officials reported on Monday.

For the fourth consecutive night, Pakistani forces continued ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC), exacerbating tensions following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. A defense spokesperson confirmed that during the night of April 27-28, Pakistani army posts initiated small arms fire aimed at Indian positions, prompting a swift response from Indian troops while noting no casualties were reported.

The ongoing hostilities coincide with India's decision to implement stringent measures against Pakistan, such as suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and closing the Attari land-border, in response to the Pahalgam attack. In retaliation, Pakistan has shut its airspace to Indian airlines and dismissed the Indus Waters Treaty suspension as an 'act of war'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025