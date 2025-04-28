Escalating Tensions: Unprovoked Firing Fuels India-Pakistan Conflict

The conflict between India and Pakistan has intensified as Pakistani troops fired unprovoked in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Kupwara districts, officials reported on Monday.

For the fourth consecutive night, Pakistani forces continued ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC), exacerbating tensions following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. A defense spokesperson confirmed that during the night of April 27-28, Pakistani army posts initiated small arms fire aimed at Indian positions, prompting a swift response from Indian troops while noting no casualties were reported.

The ongoing hostilities coincide with India's decision to implement stringent measures against Pakistan, such as suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and closing the Attari land-border, in response to the Pahalgam attack. In retaliation, Pakistan has shut its airspace to Indian airlines and dismissed the Indus Waters Treaty suspension as an 'act of war'.

