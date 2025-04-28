Left Menu

India Criticizes BBC for Terror Attack Reporting in Pahalgam

The Indian government has sent a formal letter to the BBC, expressing discontent over its portrayal of terrorists as militants in their Pahalgam attack coverage. The Ministry of External Affairs emphasized India's strong sentiments about the issue and will monitor future BBC reports closely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 11:08 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 11:08 IST
India Criticizes BBC for Terror Attack Reporting in Pahalgam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has officially communicated its disapproval to the BBC regarding the network's coverage of the Pahalgam terror attack, where terrorists were labeled as 'militants'. This formal complaint highlights the deaths of 26 individuals, primarily tourists, in the attack.

The letter, addressed to Jackie Martin, BBC's India Head, came from the Ministry of External Affairs. It voiced India's strong concerns over the terminology used by the broadcaster while discussing the violent incident.

An official stated that the External Publicity Division of the MEA would keep a vigilant watch on the BBC's future reporting practices concerning such sensitive matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025