India Criticizes BBC for Terror Attack Reporting in Pahalgam
The Indian government has sent a formal letter to the BBC, expressing discontent over its portrayal of terrorists as militants in their Pahalgam attack coverage. The Ministry of External Affairs emphasized India's strong sentiments about the issue and will monitor future BBC reports closely.
- Country:
- India
The Indian government has officially communicated its disapproval to the BBC regarding the network's coverage of the Pahalgam terror attack, where terrorists were labeled as 'militants'. This formal complaint highlights the deaths of 26 individuals, primarily tourists, in the attack.
The letter, addressed to Jackie Martin, BBC's India Head, came from the Ministry of External Affairs. It voiced India's strong concerns over the terminology used by the broadcaster while discussing the violent incident.
An official stated that the External Publicity Division of the MEA would keep a vigilant watch on the BBC's future reporting practices concerning such sensitive matters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
