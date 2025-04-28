New Faces in Germany's Economic and Foreign Leadership
Germany's conservative party has appointed Katherina Reiche as the new economy minister and Johann Wadephul as the foreign minister. These appointments are part of a broader coalition deal with the Social Democrats, aimed at boosting growth amid global economic challenges.
On Monday, Germany's conservative party announced key appointments that signal significant shifts in the nation's leadership. Utility executive Katherina Reiche has been appointed as the new economy minister, while Johann Wadephul will take on the role of foreign minister.
This move is part of a strategic coalition deal between the CDU/CSU conservatives and the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD), led by Friedrich Merz. The coalition seeks to stimulate growth in Germany's economy, currently grappling with the threats of a global trade war-induced recession.
Katherina Reiche, previously the CEO of Westenergie and a former lawmaker, brings extensive experience in energy and infrastructure. Johann Wadephul, a seasoned parliament member and CDU/CSU deputy leader, will oversee foreign and defense portfolios, succeeding the Green Party's Annalena Baerbock.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AIADMK-BJP Alliance: A Promising Coalition Against DMK?
UK Slashes Import Tariffs to Boost Economy
Boost to Jammu and Kashmir's Economy: New Manufacturing Unit Launches in Kathua
Germany Awaits Decision on Merz's Leadership: A Coalition in the Making
Canada's Inflation Slows as Gas Prices Plunge: Impact on Economy