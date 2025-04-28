Left Menu

New Faces in Germany's Economic and Foreign Leadership

Germany's conservative party has appointed Katherina Reiche as the new economy minister and Johann Wadephul as the foreign minister. These appointments are part of a broader coalition deal with the Social Democrats, aimed at boosting growth amid global economic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 12:52 IST
New Faces in Germany's Economic and Foreign Leadership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, Germany's conservative party announced key appointments that signal significant shifts in the nation's leadership. Utility executive Katherina Reiche has been appointed as the new economy minister, while Johann Wadephul will take on the role of foreign minister.

This move is part of a strategic coalition deal between the CDU/CSU conservatives and the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD), led by Friedrich Merz. The coalition seeks to stimulate growth in Germany's economy, currently grappling with the threats of a global trade war-induced recession.

Katherina Reiche, previously the CEO of Westenergie and a former lawmaker, brings extensive experience in energy and infrastructure. Johann Wadephul, a seasoned parliament member and CDU/CSU deputy leader, will oversee foreign and defense portfolios, succeeding the Green Party's Annalena Baerbock.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025