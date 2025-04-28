Fadnavis Responds to Wadettiwar's Controversial Remarks; Updates on Bullet Train Project

In a sharp rebuke, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis condemned Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar's remarks concerning the Pahalgam terror attack victims. Fadnavis argued that such statements exacerbate the grief of the victims' families who have endured immense loss. He emphasized the emotional toll these incidents have taken on the affected families.

Fadnavis also provided an update on the state's ambitious bullet train project, which he stated is back on track and anticipated to be completed by the end of 2028. The project faced significant delays due to a halt imposed by the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government. However, renewed efforts under the current administration are expected to meet the revised timeline.

Addressing concerns about missing Pakistani nationals, Fadnavis assured that the state administration is diligently monitoring individuals on short-term visas, in accordance with central government directives. He clarified that all such individuals have been identified. Additionally, Fadnavis reassured the public that important documents remained intact despite a recent fire at the Enforcement Directorate's office.

