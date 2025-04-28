Indian Pilgrims Return to Tibet: A New Chapter in Sino-Indian Relations
China has announced the resumption of Indian pilgrims visiting Tibet's holy sites, marking a significant step in improving Sino-Indian relations. The pilgrimage had been halted since 2020 due to COVID-19 and border tensions. This development follows key diplomatic meetings and agreements to enhance bilateral cooperation.
In a significant development marking warming ties between two major Asian powers, China's foreign ministry announced that Indian pilgrims will be permitted to visit sacred sites in Tibet this summer for the first time in five years.
The decision is part of a broader thaw in bilateral relations, following a 2020 border clash and COVID-19 pandemic-related travel restrictions that halted the annual pilgrimage. Newly reached consensus on trade, economic issues, and direct air services signal a fresh chapter in diplomatic engagement between the countries.
This revival of cultural exchange comes after important dialogues, including a meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year, highlighting the shared commitment to implement strategic agreements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
