Left Menu

BJP Fights Back: Karnataka Governor Petitioned Over MLA Suspensions

The BJP has urged Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to revoke the suspension of 18 BJP MLAs from the Legislative Assembly, labeling it as undemocratic and unconstitutional. These suspensions, enacted for alleged indiscipline, stemmed from MLAs protesting the state's 4% reservation policy for Muslims in public contracts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-04-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 15:55 IST
BJP Fights Back: Karnataka Governor Petitioned Over MLA Suspensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP has approached Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot with a petition to annul the suspension of 18 of its MLAs, who were sidelined from the Legislative Assembly for six months on grounds of indiscipline. The opposition party described the move as 'undemocratic and unconstitutional.'

During the last day of the Assembly's budget session, the BJP legislators staged a protest against the state's 4% reservation for Muslims in public contracts, leading to a tense confrontation with Assembly officials. The incident involved attempts to approach the Speaker's Chair and aggressive demonstrations, culminating in the forced eviction of the MLAs by marshals.

State BJP president B Y Vijayendra and Leader of Opposition R Ashoka led the delegation to Raj Bhavan. Ashoka told reporters the suspension hinders their legislative role, noting that participating in Assembly discussions is a right granted to elected representatives. The Governor has been requested to mediate a reconsideration of the harsh six-month suspension.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025