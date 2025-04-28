BJP Fights Back: Karnataka Governor Petitioned Over MLA Suspensions

The BJP has approached Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot with a petition to annul the suspension of 18 of its MLAs, who were sidelined from the Legislative Assembly for six months on grounds of indiscipline. The opposition party described the move as 'undemocratic and unconstitutional.'

During the last day of the Assembly's budget session, the BJP legislators staged a protest against the state's 4% reservation for Muslims in public contracts, leading to a tense confrontation with Assembly officials. The incident involved attempts to approach the Speaker's Chair and aggressive demonstrations, culminating in the forced eviction of the MLAs by marshals.

State BJP president B Y Vijayendra and Leader of Opposition R Ashoka led the delegation to Raj Bhavan. Ashoka told reporters the suspension hinders their legislative role, noting that participating in Assembly discussions is a right granted to elected representatives. The Governor has been requested to mediate a reconsideration of the harsh six-month suspension.

