Farooq Abdullah Demands Firm Action Against Pakistan Post Pahalgam Attack

Following the tragic Pahalgam terror attack, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) Chief Farooq Abdullah has issued a stern condemnation of Pakistan, urging decisive actions to prevent future attacks while casting doubts on the efficacy of previous measures. Addressing the media, Abdullah reiterated his past support for dialogue with Pakistan, underlining the importance of valuing humanity.

Abdullah lambasted Pakistan's actions as 'murdering humanity,' stressing that India will uphold its principles and not negotiate under pressure. He questioned the justice for victims' families and emphasized that national sentiment demands effective measures beyond retaliatory strikes like Balakot. Furthermore, Abdullah affirmed India's unity, rejecting the two-nation theory, proclaiming that Indians of all faiths stand together.

Earlier, Abdullah participated in a special legislative session addressing the Pahalgam attack, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to clarify India's stance on responding to Pakistan post-attack. Concurrently, J&K Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary proposed a resolution condemning the attack, endorsing the Union Government's diplomatic strategies. This attack marks one of the deadliest since Pulwama, reinforcing India's stringent actions against Pakistan's cross-border terrorism. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)