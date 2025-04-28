India and France Strike Rs 64,000 Crore Rafale Deal

India and France solidified their defense ties by signing a significant intergovernmental agreement. The deal, worth Rs 64,000 crore, involves procuring 26 Rafale jets for the Indian Navy, demonstrating a robust defense partnership amidst regional tensions.

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly expressed collective grief and outrage following the Pahalgam terrorist attack. A resolution was passed to counter the threats to communal stability and maintain progress in the region despite ongoing challenges.

In a strategic move, India blocked access to 16 Pakistan-based YouTube channels for disseminating misleading content. This action underscores India's commitment to controlling provocative narratives while addressing domestic issues like explicit content on streaming platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)