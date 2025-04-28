India and France Strike Rs 64,000 Crore Rafale Deal
India and France have signed an intergovernmental agreement for 26 Rafale jets, valued at Rs 64,000 crore. The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly condemned the Pahalgam attack. Meanwhile, India blocked 16 Pakistani YouTube channels for provocative content, as the Supreme Court addressed concerns over OTT's explicit content. Elsewhere, China called for calm post-Pahalgam.
- Country:
- India
India and France solidified their defense ties by signing a significant intergovernmental agreement. The deal, worth Rs 64,000 crore, involves procuring 26 Rafale jets for the Indian Navy, demonstrating a robust defense partnership amidst regional tensions.
The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly expressed collective grief and outrage following the Pahalgam terrorist attack. A resolution was passed to counter the threats to communal stability and maintain progress in the region despite ongoing challenges.
In a strategic move, India blocked access to 16 Pakistan-based YouTube channels for disseminating misleading content. This action underscores India's commitment to controlling provocative narratives while addressing domestic issues like explicit content on streaming platforms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Corruption Scandal: Illegal Land Mutation Uncovered in Jammu and Kashmir
Tackling Malnutrition: Jammu and Kashmir's Extensive Social Welfare Interventions
Solar Revolution: Brightening Simari, a Remote Hamlet in Jammu and Kashmir
Boost to Jammu and Kashmir's Economy: New Manufacturing Unit Launches in Kathua
Omar Abdullah Urges Repeal of Travel Advisories for Jammu and Kashmir