India and France Strike Rs 64,000 Crore Rafale Deal

India and France have signed an intergovernmental agreement for 26 Rafale jets, valued at Rs 64,000 crore. The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly condemned the Pahalgam attack. Meanwhile, India blocked 16 Pakistani YouTube channels for provocative content, as the Supreme Court addressed concerns over OTT's explicit content. Elsewhere, China called for calm post-Pahalgam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 17:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
India and France solidified their defense ties by signing a significant intergovernmental agreement. The deal, worth Rs 64,000 crore, involves procuring 26 Rafale jets for the Indian Navy, demonstrating a robust defense partnership amidst regional tensions.

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly expressed collective grief and outrage following the Pahalgam terrorist attack. A resolution was passed to counter the threats to communal stability and maintain progress in the region despite ongoing challenges.

In a strategic move, India blocked access to 16 Pakistan-based YouTube channels for disseminating misleading content. This action underscores India's commitment to controlling provocative narratives while addressing domestic issues like explicit content on streaming platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

