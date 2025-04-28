Left Menu

Congress Under Fire: BJP Criticizes Leaders for Controversial Remarks on Pahalgam Attack

The BJP has criticized Congress leaders for making controversial remarks about the Pahalgam attack, questioning their commitment to national unity. Ravi Shankar Prasad slammed comments from leaders like Siddaramaiah and Robert Vadra, accusing them of undermining India's position. The BJP calls for accountability within the Congress's leadership.

Congress Under Fire: BJP Criticizes Leaders for Controversial Remarks on Pahalgam Attack
  India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has raised concerns about statements made by Congress leaders in relation to the recent Pahalgam attack. They questioned if the Congress leadership truly upholds national unity or if their calls are merely formalities.

Former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad criticized Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav for his insensitivity towards victims' families. Despite Yadav's assurance of party support to the bereaved family of Shubham Dwivedi, Prasad pointed out a trend of Congress leaders downplaying the victims' accounts, reflecting a concerning pattern.

The BJP demanded clarity from Congress heads Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge on their leadership stance. Highlighting controversial views from leaders like Siddaramaiah, the BJP underscored the importance of a unified stance against terrorism to maintain India's mature democracy.

