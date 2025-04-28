Left Menu

Trump's Executive Order Targets Sanctuary Jurisdictions

President Trump plans to sign an executive order targeting cities and states not complying with federal immigration laws. This move follows a federal judge's blockage of Trump's efforts to withhold funding from sanctuary jurisdictions. Trump's immigration policies continue to divide Americans but garner a 45% approval rating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 17:34 IST
Donald Trump Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

President Donald Trump is set to sign an executive order on Monday, directing the attorney general and the Homeland Security secretary to pinpoint cities and states defying federal immigration laws. This was confirmed by a White House official on Monday.

The order comes after a federal judge halted Trump's plan to cut funding to more than a dozen sanctuary jurisdictions that refused to support his stringent immigration crackdown. A White House spokesperson noted that Trump’s move intensifies his ongoing battle against Democrat-led areas resisting full cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

The Wall Street Journal was the first to report this impending order. Scheduled for signing at 5 p.m. EST, Trump’s new directive aligns with his administration's fast-tracked efforts during his initial 100 days to overhaul immigration policies and increase deportations, despite public division over his approach, which holds a 45% approval rating according to a recent poll.

(With inputs from agencies.)

