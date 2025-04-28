Bridging Borders: Baburam Bhattarai Calls for India-Nepal Dialogue
Former Nepalese Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai emphasized the importance of the historic ties between India and Nepal and stressed the need for dialogue to resolve outstanding issues. Speaking with reporters, he attributed the political instability in Nepal to an 'unfinished revolution' and discussed Nepal's political landscape.
Former Nepalese Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai highlighted the deep-rooted historical ties between India and Nepal during a press interaction held on Monday.
He urged both countries to engage in dialogue to address and resolve any outstanding issues, asserting that communication is key to maintaining diplomatic relations.
Discussing Nepal's political climate, Bhattarai described the current instability as a consequence of an 'unfinished revolution,' urging for continued efforts toward political stabilization.
