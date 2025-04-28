India Tightens Grip on Pakistan Following Pahalgam Attack

In the wake of the Pahalgam attack that claimed the lives of 26 individuals, Samajwadi Party Maharashtra Chief Abu Asim Azmi has affirmed that no opposition will arise against any government action. Azmi highlighted the necessity to eradicate terrorism and emphasized that politics should steer clear of this grave issue.

Azmi underscored the readiness of every citizen, irrespective of religion, to make sacrifices for the nation. He reinforced the Samajwadi Party's support for government decisions, including the potential restriction of water flow to Pakistan as a retaliatory measure. Party President Akhilesh Yadav expressed firm backing for actions impacting the Indus Water Treaty.

The attack, one of the most severe since the 2019 Pulwama incident, has spurred India to adopt strong stances against Pakistan, such as the declaration of Pakistani military advisors in New Delhi as Persona Non Grata. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced the closure of the Attari Integrated Check Post, heralding a sequence of significant diplomatic withdrawals and stern measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)