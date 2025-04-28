Canada's Election Showdown: Key Ridings to Watch

As Canadians head to the polls, Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberal Party is currently leading the race against Pierre Poilievre's Conservatives, according to national opinion polls. The New Democratic Party, led by Jagmeet Singh, trails in third place, with the Bloc Quebecois in fourth.

Crucial races in various electoral districts, known as ridings, could determine the future leadership. In Burnaby Central, British Columbia, the left-leaning New Democrats hope to secure their political presence against the Liberals. Meanwhile, Aurora—Oak Ridges—Richmond Hill in Ontario serves as a focal point for the Conservatives, who aim to leverage issues such as living costs and immigration.

In Quebec, decisive ridings like Trois-Rivieres present a challenging battleground for all parties. Former Liberal cabinet minister Amarjeet Sohi's campaign in Edmonton Southeast, Alberta, could signal a shift in traditional voting patterns, while results from Atlantic Canada's 32 seats provide early election predictions.

