Kashmir's United Stand: A Ray of Hope Against Terrorism

The spontaneous public protests in Jammu and Kashmir against the Pahalgam terror attack suggest a collective rejection of terrorism, as articulated by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. Emphasizing the importance of unified action, Abdullah urged the government to avoid alienating the populace after the tragedy, which claimed 26 lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 28-04-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 18:30 IST
The Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir has sparked unprecedented public outrage, signifying a potential turning point in the region's fight against terrorism. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed hope that this collective rejection of violence might be the beginning of the end for terrorism in the area.

During a special session of the J&K Assembly, Abdullah praised the spontaneous demonstrations across the region, highlighting the significant gesture of mosques observing a silence for the victims. He also called on the central government to refrain from actions that could alienate the public in the aftermath of the April 22 attack that left 26 dead.

Abdullah confronted the group responsible for the attack, The Resistance Front, questioning their motives and emphasizing that such acts do not reflect the wishes of the local people. He also paid tribute to those who lost their lives and commended locals for their acts of bravery and hospitality towards the survivors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

