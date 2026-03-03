Protests Ignite Over Assassination of Iranian Leader
Pakistani students and rights activists protested outside the US Consulate in Lahore against the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and US Marines killing protesters in Karachi. Police reinforced consulate security, and clashes led to multiple casualties and injuries across the country.
- Country:
- Pakistan
On Tuesday, Pakistani students and rights activists gathered outside the US Consulate in Lahore to protest the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The demonstration also criticized the lethal actions of US Marines against protesters in Karachi.
A significant police presence, including female officers, was deployed to manage the demonstrators. Police strategically placed containers to block routes leading to the consulate. Protesters from the Progressive Students and 'Aurat March' denounced the US and Israel, demanding the expulsion of the US ambassador from Pakistan.
Labeled a major loss for the Muslim Ummah, the incident saw over 20 deaths during nationwide protests. Opposition Leader Allama Raja Nasir Abbas accused US Marines of violence, while local authorities investigated firearm involvement among protesters, revealing a complex and volatile situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Surge as U.S. Marines Open Fire at Karachi Consulate
Clashes Erupt in Karachi Following Death of Iran's Supreme Leader
Karachi in Turmoil: Streets Blocked Amid Ayatollah Khamenei Protests
Violent Clashes Erupt in Karachi as Protesters Storm US Consulate
Stranded in Karachi: The Plight of Indians Amidst Middle East Unrest