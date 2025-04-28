Left Menu

The Secretive Ceremony: Choosing the Next Pontiff

On May 7, Roman Catholic cardinals will convene a conclave to elect the Church's 267th pontiff, succeeding Pope Francis. The election will occur in the Sistine Chapel, utilizing an ancient balloting process. Cardinals aged under 80 are eligible to vote, with cardinals deriving from 71 countries.

Updated: 28-04-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 18:45 IST
In Vatican City, the secretive conclave to elect the new pontiff after Pope Francis will begin on May 7. This traditional process will see Roman Catholic cardinals gather in the Sistine Chapel to choose the Church's 267th leader, a practice that dates back centuries.

The conclave includes cardinals under the age of 80 from 71 countries. Known for its confidentiality, participating cardinals must forgo communication with the outside world during the election. The voting process typically involves multiple ballots until a candidate achieves a two-thirds majority.

The age-old tradition includes smoke signals indicating the vote's outcome; black for inconclusive and white when a new pope is elected. The elected pontiff is then announced with traditional Latin declarations from the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica, marking the beginning of his papal duties.

