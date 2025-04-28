Karnataka Chief Minister Criticizes Security Lapses Amid Terror Attack Outcry

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has censured the apparent security inefficiencies that led to a tragic terrorist attack killing tourists in Pahalgam, Kashmir. He questioned the absence of security and intelligence measures under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah during the attack.

Speaking at the 'Samvidhan Bachao and Anti Price Rise Rally', Siddaramaiah fiercely repudiated criticisms regarding his alleged 'no need for war' remark, describing them as false narratives driven by opposition parties to obscure governmental shortcomings.

The Chief Minister accused the BJP of neglecting security duties and engaging in misleading campaigns, while asserting Congress's role in ensuring economic and social welfare across Karnataka. He further criticized the central government for economic parameters like rising prices which have fueled public dissent.

