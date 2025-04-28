Left Menu

Karnataka Chief Minister Criticizes Security Lapses Amid Terror Attack Outcry

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah slammed the security failings during a terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, citing the lack of forces as a national security lapse. He rebuffed claims about his 'no war' statement, instead accusing the BJP of spreading propaganda and failing the nation on various economic and security fronts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 28-04-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 18:47 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Criticizes Security Lapses Amid Terror Attack Outcry
Siddaramaiah
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has censured the apparent security inefficiencies that led to a tragic terrorist attack killing tourists in Pahalgam, Kashmir. He questioned the absence of security and intelligence measures under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah during the attack.

Speaking at the 'Samvidhan Bachao and Anti Price Rise Rally', Siddaramaiah fiercely repudiated criticisms regarding his alleged 'no need for war' remark, describing them as false narratives driven by opposition parties to obscure governmental shortcomings.

The Chief Minister accused the BJP of neglecting security duties and engaging in misleading campaigns, while asserting Congress's role in ensuring economic and social welfare across Karnataka. He further criticized the central government for economic parameters like rising prices which have fueled public dissent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

