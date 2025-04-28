Karnataka Chief Minister Criticizes Security Lapses Amid Terror Attack Outcry
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah slammed the security failings during a terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, citing the lack of forces as a national security lapse. He rebuffed claims about his 'no war' statement, instead accusing the BJP of spreading propaganda and failing the nation on various economic and security fronts.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has censured the apparent security inefficiencies that led to a tragic terrorist attack killing tourists in Pahalgam, Kashmir. He questioned the absence of security and intelligence measures under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah during the attack.
Speaking at the 'Samvidhan Bachao and Anti Price Rise Rally', Siddaramaiah fiercely repudiated criticisms regarding his alleged 'no need for war' remark, describing them as false narratives driven by opposition parties to obscure governmental shortcomings.
The Chief Minister accused the BJP of neglecting security duties and engaging in misleading campaigns, while asserting Congress's role in ensuring economic and social welfare across Karnataka. He further criticized the central government for economic parameters like rising prices which have fueled public dissent.
