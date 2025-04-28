Protest Against Pakistan Over Pahalgam Attack
Muslim residents in Sujanpur Tira, Himachal Pradesh, protested against Pakistan following the Pahalgam attack in which 26 people were killed. They submitted a memorandum demanding action against the perpetrators. Earlier tensions had surfaced over a proposed statue, but objections were later withdrawn.
In Himachal Pradesh's Sujanpur Tira, Muslim residents staged a protest against Pakistan on Monday, expressing their outrage over the Pahalgam attack.
The protesters carried placards and raised slogans to condemn the attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists, in south Kashmir on April 22.
A memorandum was submitted to authorities, demanding severe action against the assailants. Previously, the town had experienced tension over a proposed statue of Maharana Pratap, but the objections were eventually withdrawn.
