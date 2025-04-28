Protest Against Pakistan Over Pahalgam Attack

In Himachal Pradesh's Sujanpur Tira, Muslim residents staged a protest against Pakistan on Monday, expressing their outrage over the Pahalgam attack.

The protesters carried placards and raised slogans to condemn the attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists, in south Kashmir on April 22.

A memorandum was submitted to authorities, demanding severe action against the assailants. Previously, the town had experienced tension over a proposed statue of Maharana Pratap, but the objections were eventually withdrawn.

