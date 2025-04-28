India's Defense Dilemma: Fact vs Fiction

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) of the Indian government has issued a warning regarding certain pro-Pakistan social media accounts. These accounts have been circulating claims about leaked confidential documents allegedly related to the Indian Army's preparedness, which the PIB has declared false.

Tensions have escalated between India and Pakistan following a brutal terror attack in Pahalgam, where 26 people, predominantly tourists, were killed. In response, India has reinforced security measures and aims to prosecute those responsible.

In addition, the Ministry of Defence dismissed a false message on WhatsApp about a government-initiated bank account for army donations, urging the public to verify information through official channels.

(With inputs from agencies.)