Omar Abdullah Shuns 'Cheap Politics': Focus on Solidarity After Pahalgam Attack

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah made a firm stand against politicizing the tragedy, emphasizing that now is not the time to push for Jammu and Kashmir's statehood restoration. Speaking during a special legislative session, he rejected 'cheap politics' and opted to focus on unity and immediate relief efforts for affected families.

Abdullah announced the establishment of a dedicated helpline for students from Jammu and Kashmir studying outside the Union Territory. The helpline aims to provide them with timely government intervention during crises. He expressed gratitude towards state governments for their responsive actions in normalizing the situation post-attack and commended his cabinet colleagues for their on-ground efforts.

The Chief Minister also issued a stern warning to social media users spreading false information, emphasizing that such acts would not be tolerated. Despite calls from some legislators for statehood restoration as a means to combat terrorism, Abdullah maintained his stance, underscoring that the priority remains with expressing solidarity with those affected by the terror act.

(With inputs from agencies.)