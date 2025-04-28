Omar Abdullah Shuns 'Cheap Politics': Focus on Solidarity After Pahalgam Attack
After the Pahalgam terror attack, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasized solidarity over politics. He refrained from pushing for Jammu and Kashmir's statehood restoration, focusing instead on responding to the crisis. Abdullah announced a helpline for students outside the Union Territory and condemned the spread of false news.
- Country:
- India
In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah made a firm stand against politicizing the tragedy, emphasizing that now is not the time to push for Jammu and Kashmir's statehood restoration. Speaking during a special legislative session, he rejected 'cheap politics' and opted to focus on unity and immediate relief efforts for affected families.
Abdullah announced the establishment of a dedicated helpline for students from Jammu and Kashmir studying outside the Union Territory. The helpline aims to provide them with timely government intervention during crises. He expressed gratitude towards state governments for their responsive actions in normalizing the situation post-attack and commended his cabinet colleagues for their on-ground efforts.
The Chief Minister also issued a stern warning to social media users spreading false information, emphasizing that such acts would not be tolerated. Despite calls from some legislators for statehood restoration as a means to combat terrorism, Abdullah maintained his stance, underscoring that the priority remains with expressing solidarity with those affected by the terror act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mumbai's Helpline 1930: A Cybercrime Battleground
Trump Targets '60 Minutes' in Fiery Social Media Attack
Building Bridges: US and Pakistan Forge Stronger Ties Amid Terrorism Challenges
Mumbai traffic police's helpline gets message threatening Bollywood actor Salman Khan: Official.
Trump Claims Distance from Ukraine Conflict in Social Media Statement