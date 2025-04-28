Global Condemnation Unites Against Pahalgam Terror Attack
Former Nepalese Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai condemned the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, including a Nepalese national. Bhattarai extended solidarity with India, echoing global denouncement. Prime Minister Modi vowed a severe response to those responsible for attempting to destabilize Kashmir's peace and prosperity.
- Country:
- India
The Pahalgam terror attack has sparked international outrage, with former Nepalese Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai joining global leaders in condemning the incident. During a press interaction in Delhi, Bhattarai expressed his solidarity with India, especially noting the tragic loss of a Nepalese national among the 26 victims.
The attack in Baisaran, South Kashmir, involved terrorists opening fire on tourists, reigniting concerns over regional stability. Bhattarai emphasized that terrorism cannot be justified and reaffirmed support for India against such acts of violence. His remarks reflect a unified international stance against terrorism.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation in his Mann Ki Baat radio program, asserting a promise of the sternest action against those implicated in this attack. Modi highlighted that the perpetrators aimed to disrupt Kashmir's regained peace, vowing to restore security and resolve in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pahalgam
- terror attack
- Nepal
- India
- Baburam Bhattarai
- Kashmir
- solidarity
- condemnation
- Modi
- terrorism
ALSO READ
Staffing Crisis Looms at University of Kashmir: 20% of Roles Vacant
Corruption Scandal: Illegal Land Mutation Uncovered in Jammu and Kashmir
Tackling Malnutrition: Jammu and Kashmir's Extensive Social Welfare Interventions
Solar Revolution: Brightening Simari, a Remote Hamlet in Jammu and Kashmir
Boost to Jammu and Kashmir's Economy: New Manufacturing Unit Launches in Kathua