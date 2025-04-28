Left Menu

Global Condemnation Unites Against Pahalgam Terror Attack

Former Nepalese Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai condemned the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, including a Nepalese national. Bhattarai extended solidarity with India, echoing global denouncement. Prime Minister Modi vowed a severe response to those responsible for attempting to destabilize Kashmir's peace and prosperity.

The Pahalgam terror attack has sparked international outrage, with former Nepalese Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai joining global leaders in condemning the incident. During a press interaction in Delhi, Bhattarai expressed his solidarity with India, especially noting the tragic loss of a Nepalese national among the 26 victims.

The attack in Baisaran, South Kashmir, involved terrorists opening fire on tourists, reigniting concerns over regional stability. Bhattarai emphasized that terrorism cannot be justified and reaffirmed support for India against such acts of violence. His remarks reflect a unified international stance against terrorism.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation in his Mann Ki Baat radio program, asserting a promise of the sternest action against those implicated in this attack. Modi highlighted that the perpetrators aimed to disrupt Kashmir's regained peace, vowing to restore security and resolve in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

