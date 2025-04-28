Left Menu

Progressive Trajectory in US-UK Trade Talks

The White House has announced that trade talks between the United States and Britain are progressing positively. White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt confirmed the forward-moving discussions with the United Kingdom during a briefing with reporters on Monday, highlighting optimism in the trade relationship.

