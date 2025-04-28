Battle in the Courtroom: Law Firm Faces Trump's Executive Order Challenge
Jenner & Block, a U.S. law firm, seeks to permanently bar an executive order by former President Donald Trump, alleging it punishes the firm for its previous work with a prosecutor investigating Trump's 2016 campaign ties to Russia. The case emphasizes the tension between legal independence and presidential authority.
In a high-stakes legal confrontation, U.S. law firm Jenner & Block urged a judge to ban former President Donald Trump's executive order targeting them due to past affiliations with a prosecutor probing Trump's 2016 campaign's Russian links. The firm argued the order's pressure undermines legal autonomy.
Lawyer Michael Attanasio highlighted that the order, which prompted compliance from several powerful firms, constitutes an unconstitutional overreach. U.S. District Judge John Bates questioned the order's scope but withheld immediate judgment.
The executive order accuses Jenner of leveraging the legal system against Trump and challenges their pro bono work on transgender rights. Other prominent firms have similarly fought back against such orders, accusing the administration of constitutional breaches.
(With inputs from agencies.)
