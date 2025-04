Trump's Immigration Crackdown: A Nation Divided

President Donald Trump's administration defended its aggressive immigration policies, despite criticisms over due process, by displaying photos of alleged criminal offenders at the White House on Monday.

New executive orders will target so-called sanctuary cities and further sync law enforcement communications, as the administration emphasizes a decline in illegal crossings.

As debates continue, Trump's approval on immigration remains solid at 45%, according to recent polls, amidst concerns over potential impacts on legal immigrants and citizen deportations.

