India has labelled Pakistan a 'rogue state' following a startling admission by Pakistan's Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif. In a television interview, Asif confessed to Pakistan's longstanding history of supporting and funding terrorist organizations, a move that India asserts fuels global terrorism and regional instability.

India's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Yojna Patel, addressed the issue during a Right of Reply at the UN's Victims of Terrorism Association Network launch. Patel condemned Pakistan for using the platform to make unfounded allegations against India and called attention to Asif's televised confession.

The admission by Asif — that Pakistan engaged in 'dirty work' for Western powers — reinforced Indian claims of Pakistan's involvement in destabilizing activities. Patel emphasized that the international community must acknowledge and address Pakistan's role in global terrorism.

