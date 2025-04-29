Left Menu

India Calls Out Pakistan's Terror Ties

India denounces Pakistan as a 'rogue state' after its Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif, openly admitted to the country's historical support of terrorist organizations. India's Ambassador Yojna Patel responded at a UN event, highlighting Pakistan's role in global terrorism and regional destabilization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 29-04-2025 09:10 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 09:10 IST
India Calls Out Pakistan's Terror Ties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India has labelled Pakistan a 'rogue state' following a startling admission by Pakistan's Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif. In a television interview, Asif confessed to Pakistan's longstanding history of supporting and funding terrorist organizations, a move that India asserts fuels global terrorism and regional instability.

India's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Yojna Patel, addressed the issue during a Right of Reply at the UN's Victims of Terrorism Association Network launch. Patel condemned Pakistan for using the platform to make unfounded allegations against India and called attention to Asif's televised confession.

The admission by Asif — that Pakistan engaged in 'dirty work' for Western powers — reinforced Indian claims of Pakistan's involvement in destabilizing activities. Patel emphasized that the international community must acknowledge and address Pakistan's role in global terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025