Carney's Liberals Secure Minority, Trump's Tariff Threats Boost Vote

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberal Party has retained power in the country’s latest election, although falling short of securing the majority government needed to negotiate trade issues with U.S. President Donald Trump. The Conservatives, led by Pierre Poilievre, have pledged to hold the minority government accountable.

The Liberals have been elected or are leading in 164 electoral districts, while the Conservatives have secured 147, with some votes still being counted. A majority requires 172 seats in the House of Commons. According to Shachi Kurl of the Angus Reid Institute, the Liberal win was influenced by the 'anybody-but-Conservative' sentiment, Trump's tariff threats, and the resignation of unpopular ex-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Despite the Liberals’ comeback, marked by a previous 20-point polling deficit and revived by Trump’s threats, minority governments rarely survive beyond two-and-a-half years in Canada. Both Conservative leader Poilievre and former Liberal Minister Chrystia Freeland emphasized domestic concerns, while Carney's focus remained on trade and economic strategy in dealing with Trump's administration.

