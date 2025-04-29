Left Menu

Carney's Liberals Secure Minority, Trump's Tariff Threats Boost Vote

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberal Party retained power in the latest election with a minority government, falling short of a hoped-for majority. The unexpected surge of patriotism, spurred by U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff threats, helped the Liberals overcome polling deficits earlier in the year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 11:35 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 10:45 IST
Carney's Liberals Secure Minority, Trump's Tariff Threats Boost Vote
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberal Party has retained power in the country’s latest election, although falling short of securing the majority government needed to negotiate trade issues with U.S. President Donald Trump. The Conservatives, led by Pierre Poilievre, have pledged to hold the minority government accountable.

The Liberals have been elected or are leading in 164 electoral districts, while the Conservatives have secured 147, with some votes still being counted. A majority requires 172 seats in the House of Commons. According to Shachi Kurl of the Angus Reid Institute, the Liberal win was influenced by the 'anybody-but-Conservative' sentiment, Trump's tariff threats, and the resignation of unpopular ex-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Despite the Liberals’ comeback, marked by a previous 20-point polling deficit and revived by Trump’s threats, minority governments rarely survive beyond two-and-a-half years in Canada. Both Conservative leader Poilievre and former Liberal Minister Chrystia Freeland emphasized domestic concerns, while Carney's focus remained on trade and economic strategy in dealing with Trump's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025