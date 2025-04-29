Naming Fallout: Hedgewar vs. Jinnah Street Sparks Clash in Palakkad
The decision by the BJP-ruled Palakkad municipality to name a skill development centre for disabled persons after RSS founder, K B Hedgewar, has led to significant unrest. UDF and LDF councillors protested, demanding a street named after Jinnah be changed. Clashes ensued, drawing police intervention.
A major controversy erupted in the BJP-governed Palakkad municipality over the decision to name a skill development centre for disabled persons after the founder of the RSS, K B Hedgewar. UDF and LDF councillors vocally opposed the move, intensifying tensions within the council hall.
Visuals captured clashes between BJP councillors and their UDF and LDF counterparts as police intervened to keep the peace. Both factions brandished placards reflecting their respective demands, fueling confrontations that spilled onto the streets.
The BJP has countered the outcry by demanding a change in the name of 'Jinnah street' to its original 'Kalikkara street'. Escalated tensions have sparked ongoing protests as each side stands firmly by its position, leading to charged demonstrations in Palakkad.
(With inputs from agencies.)
