Left Menu

Naming Fallout: Hedgewar vs. Jinnah Street Sparks Clash in Palakkad

The decision by the BJP-ruled Palakkad municipality to name a skill development centre for disabled persons after RSS founder, K B Hedgewar, has led to significant unrest. UDF and LDF councillors protested, demanding a street named after Jinnah be changed. Clashes ensued, drawing police intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 29-04-2025 12:56 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 12:56 IST
Naming Fallout: Hedgewar vs. Jinnah Street Sparks Clash in Palakkad
  • Country:
  • India

A major controversy erupted in the BJP-governed Palakkad municipality over the decision to name a skill development centre for disabled persons after the founder of the RSS, K B Hedgewar. UDF and LDF councillors vocally opposed the move, intensifying tensions within the council hall.

Visuals captured clashes between BJP councillors and their UDF and LDF counterparts as police intervened to keep the peace. Both factions brandished placards reflecting their respective demands, fueling confrontations that spilled onto the streets.

The BJP has countered the outcry by demanding a change in the name of 'Jinnah street' to its original 'Kalikkara street'. Escalated tensions have sparked ongoing protests as each side stands firmly by its position, leading to charged demonstrations in Palakkad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025