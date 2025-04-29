Mehbooba Mufti Calls for Action Against Communal Hate Post Pahalgam Attack

In the wake of the recent Pahalgam attack, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti has voiced her concerns over the rise of communal hate being spread on social media platforms. She stressed the importance of identifying these 'divisive forces' to maintain peace and harmony within the community.

Mufti, the former chief minister of the Jammu and Kashmir, highlighted the distress experienced by Kashmiri students nationwide. Many are feeling anxious due to the unrest, with some educational institutions delaying exams and advising students to return home.

She implores Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with chief ministers across states, to take immediate actions to protect the students, ensuring their safe return home. Mufti believes it is crucial to send a strong message to those who propagate communal hate, reiterating the need for proactive measures to safeguard societal peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)