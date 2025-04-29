Court Battles: Trump’s Controversial Policies Face Judicial Hurdles

In recent months, several of Donald Trump's key policies have been thwarted by federal judges, who issued over 70 rulings against the former president's agenda. This judicial resistance spans crucial areas like immigration, birthright citizenship, and government spending.

As of now, more than 200 lawsuits have been filed by various plaintiffs challenging Trump's administration, including significant opposition over the handling of Venezuelan deportations and birthright citizenship. The U.S. Supreme Court and federal judges have made pivotal decisions that have temporarily blocked or curtailed these policies.

Despite setbacks, Trump's administration has pursued significant measures concerning transgender rights, diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, tariffs, and trade. The legal battles are set to continue, with some cases pending appeal and others awaiting final judgments.

