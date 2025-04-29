Funds on Freeze: The Trump Administration's Federal Funding Controversy

The Trump administration has reportedly frozen or disrupted USD 430 billion in federal funds, impacting essential programs ranging from disease research to disaster aid. According to top Democrats, this represents an unprecedented and hazardous assault on crucial programs relied upon by countless Americans.

This came as Sen. Patty Murray and Rep. Rosa DeLauro released an online tracker documenting how President Donald Trump and his adviser Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency have interrupted the flow of federal funds, often clashing with legal boundaries. These lawmakers argue that instead of supporting the American populace, the administration is disregarding laws and withdrawing needed resources.

This issue has sparked a constitutional conflict between the executive and legislative branches, as these funding blocks touch communities nationwide. The White House claims to be combating government waste while facing multiple legal challenges. As Trump's administration attempts to enforce budget cuts, including a proposed USD 9 billion rescissions package, opposition continues to mount.

(With inputs from agencies.)