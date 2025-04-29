Left Menu

Political Firestorm: Congress' Controversial Post Sparks BJP Backlash

A Congress post portraying Prime Minister Modi as missing during crises incited strong backlash from the BJP. Alleging it supports Pakistan, BJP claimed the post is a deliberate attempt to undermine India. The controversy heightened tensions between the two parties, with accusations flying over national integrity and terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 16:31 IST
Political Firestorm: Congress' Controversial Post Sparks BJP Backlash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party's latest pictorial post has intensified political tensions, as the BJP accuses it of attempting to undermine national integrity. Released on the platform X, the image appeared to suggest Prime Minister Narendra Modi's absence during times of crisis, quickly earning rebuke from BJP officials who branded it as damaging to India.

Gaurav Bhatia, a BJP national spokesperson, alleged that the Congress post was a signal of support to Pakistan amidst ongoing conflicts. At a press conference, Bhatia criticized Congress, accusing them of aligning with terror-supportive ideologies and undermining Indian interests, a charge echoed by other BJP leaders.

The incident follows a tragic terror attack in Pahalgam, escalating rhetoric between the parties. As Congress faces accusations of echoing Pakistan's narratives, it has also criticized Modi for prioritizing campaign events over attending an all-party crisis meeting, further fueling the dispute.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025