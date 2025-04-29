Political Firestorm: Congress' Controversial Post Sparks BJP Backlash
A Congress post portraying Prime Minister Modi as missing during crises incited strong backlash from the BJP. Alleging it supports Pakistan, BJP claimed the post is a deliberate attempt to undermine India. The controversy heightened tensions between the two parties, with accusations flying over national integrity and terrorism.
The Congress party's latest pictorial post has intensified political tensions, as the BJP accuses it of attempting to undermine national integrity. Released on the platform X, the image appeared to suggest Prime Minister Narendra Modi's absence during times of crisis, quickly earning rebuke from BJP officials who branded it as damaging to India.
Gaurav Bhatia, a BJP national spokesperson, alleged that the Congress post was a signal of support to Pakistan amidst ongoing conflicts. At a press conference, Bhatia criticized Congress, accusing them of aligning with terror-supportive ideologies and undermining Indian interests, a charge echoed by other BJP leaders.
The incident follows a tragic terror attack in Pahalgam, escalating rhetoric between the parties. As Congress faces accusations of echoing Pakistan's narratives, it has also criticized Modi for prioritizing campaign events over attending an all-party crisis meeting, further fueling the dispute.
