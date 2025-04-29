Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes Security Failures in Kashmir Amid Pahalgam Attack Fallout

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav lambasted the BJP-led central government over security lapses following the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, mainly tourists. He questioned why tourists lacked protection while VIPs received intensive security, spotlighting alleged conman Kiran Patel's visits under a security cover.

Yadav's critique extended to BJP events in sensitive areas, which he claimed were overly secured, leaving tourists vulnerable. He emphasized the need for thorough background checks in high-security zones. His remarks targeted BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's controversial event in the valley before the attack.

The attack's aftermath saw Yadav accuse UP CM Yogi Adityanath of preferential treatment for individuals of his caste. He highlighted incidents involving SP members and Dalit MP Ramji Lal Suman, accusing the state of caste-based judicial biases and demanding accountability for these actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)