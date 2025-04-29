Trump 2.0: A High-Stakes Presidency Unfolds

Donald Trump's second term in the White House has been a headline-grabbing spectacle, with The Associated Press chronicling every significant move. Whether it's immigration reforms or tariff trials, Trump's activities have always been in the spotlight, often drawing legal battles and international reactions.

Immigration, trade, and foreign policy took center stage as the administration's decisions were met with both fervent support and staunch opposition. Courts frequently stepped in, blocking key administrative actions, while global markets experienced volatility due to tariff announcements.

Foreign policy decisions also saw a turbulent path with Trump's strategic maneuvers in the Middle East and Eastern Europe. Amidst all these, the federal workforce faced restructuring, echoing Trump's aim of increased governmental efficiency. As actions unfolded, reactions worldwide conveyed the far-reaching implications of Trump's leadership.

