Left Menu

Mexican Immigration Under Trump: A Dramatic Shift

There has been a notable decrease in the number of immigrants deported from the U.S. to Mexico since President Trump took office. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum reported that nearly 39,000 immigrants have been deported, with the majority being Mexican nationals. This is a decrease compared to 2024 under President Biden.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 21:23 IST
Mexican Immigration Under Trump: A Dramatic Shift
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Mexico has recorded a substantial reduction in the number of immigrants deported from the United States since the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump. As of now, nearly 39,000 immigrants have been sent back, of which approximately 33,000 are Mexican nationals, according to Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

This marks a stark contrast to the situation in early 2024, during the administration of former U.S. President Joe Biden when Mexico received around 52,000 deported individuals in just three months—February, March, and April.

The shift reflects changes in U.S. immigration policies and bilateral cooperation on migration issues between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025