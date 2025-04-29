Mexican Immigration Under Trump: A Dramatic Shift
There has been a notable decrease in the number of immigrants deported from the U.S. to Mexico since President Trump took office. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum reported that nearly 39,000 immigrants have been deported, with the majority being Mexican nationals. This is a decrease compared to 2024 under President Biden.
Mexico has recorded a substantial reduction in the number of immigrants deported from the United States since the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump. As of now, nearly 39,000 immigrants have been sent back, of which approximately 33,000 are Mexican nationals, according to Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.
This marks a stark contrast to the situation in early 2024, during the administration of former U.S. President Joe Biden when Mexico received around 52,000 deported individuals in just three months—February, March, and April.
The shift reflects changes in U.S. immigration policies and bilateral cooperation on migration issues between the two countries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mexico
- immigration
- deportation
- Trump
- Sheinbaum
- Biden
- immigrants
- Mexican
- policy
- United States
ALSO READ
Federal Ruling Halts Shutdown of Biden-era Immigrant Parole Program
Biden Blasts Trump's Social Security Policies Amid Controversy
Biden Stages a Comeback: Defending Social Security Against Trump's Agenda
Biden's Bold Comeback: Defending Social Security Amid Controversy
Biden's Return: Defending Social Security Amidst Trump's Cuts