Mexican Immigration Under Trump: A Dramatic Shift

Mexico has recorded a substantial reduction in the number of immigrants deported from the United States since the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump. As of now, nearly 39,000 immigrants have been sent back, of which approximately 33,000 are Mexican nationals, according to Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

This marks a stark contrast to the situation in early 2024, during the administration of former U.S. President Joe Biden when Mexico received around 52,000 deported individuals in just three months—February, March, and April.

The shift reflects changes in U.S. immigration policies and bilateral cooperation on migration issues between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)