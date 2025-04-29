Left Menu

The Strategic Confluence: Bhagwat Meets Modi Post-Pahalgam Attack

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat met Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the Pahalgam terror attack which killed 26 civilians. The meeting's significance is heightened by RSS's status as BJP's ideological mentor. Discussions were likely about national security, as the government intensifies anti-terror measures and condemns the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 21:25 IST
In the wake of the devastating terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 civilian lives, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat held a significant meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The interaction gains importance given the RSS's role as the ideological guide for the ruling BJP.

This meeting followed Prime Minister Modi's discussions with top defense officials, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and NSA Ajit Doval, focusing on the nation's security strategy.

The government, with Home Minister Amit Shah at the forefront, is implementing stringent anti-terrorism measures. The RSS has strongly condemned the attack, urging political unity and demanding stringent action against the perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

