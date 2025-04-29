Left Menu

RSS Leader Calls for Armed Self-Defense: Controversial Remarks Stir Debate

Senior RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat urged Hindus to keep swords and knives for self-defense citing a recent terror attack. His remarks at a Kerala event, suggesting women carry knives in vanity bags, have sparked social media buzz and political discussions. No official police comment yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 29-04-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 22:27 IST
In a controversial statement, senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat called on Hindus to arm themselves with swords and knives for self-defense. This suggestion follows a recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

Bhat made these remarks at an event in Varkady, Manjeshwar, located in Kerala's Kasaragod district. He advocated for each Hindu household to possess a sword and encouraged women to carry knives in their vanity bags. Bhat declared, "If Hindus had shown a sword during the Pahalgam attack, that would have been enough."

He further asserted that a six-inch knife requires no 'licence' and advised against pleading with potential attackers. His statements have gained traction on social media and caught the attention of political circles, though law enforcement has yet to issue an official reaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

