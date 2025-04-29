RSS Leader Calls for Armed Self-Defense: Controversial Remarks Stir Debate

In a controversial statement, senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat called on Hindus to arm themselves with swords and knives for self-defense. This suggestion follows a recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

Bhat made these remarks at an event in Varkady, Manjeshwar, located in Kerala's Kasaragod district. He advocated for each Hindu household to possess a sword and encouraged women to carry knives in their vanity bags. Bhat declared, "If Hindus had shown a sword during the Pahalgam attack, that would have been enough."

He further asserted that a six-inch knife requires no 'licence' and advised against pleading with potential attackers. His statements have gained traction on social media and caught the attention of political circles, though law enforcement has yet to issue an official reaction.

